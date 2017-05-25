CGI has begun to offer a cloud-based enterprise resource planning platform to state and local government entities that are part of the NASPO ValuePoint cooperative procurement program.
CGI Offers Cloud ERP Platform Through Multi-State Procurement Initiative
CGI has begun to offer a cloud-based enterprise resource planning platform to state and local government entities that are part of the NASPO ValuePoint cooperative procurement program.
The company said Wednesday it offers the CGI Advantage360 software-as-a-service ERP platform to NASPO ValuePoint participants under a master agreement with the state of Utah.
CGI Advantage consists of software, business process services and hosting service offerings intended for mid-sized local government organizations.
NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing arm of the National Association of State Procurement Officials that works to combine the purchasing power of states to provide competitively-sourced contracts.