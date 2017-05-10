CGI to Provide Cloud Hosting, Digital App Services for LA Govt’s Financial Systems

CGI has secured a 10-year, $43 million contract to provide cloud-hosting and managed digital application services for Los Angeles City’s accounting, budgeting and financial reporting systems.
CGI said Tuesday it will deliver its Managed Advantage offering, which serves as the company’s managed service for its CGI Advantage enterprise resource planning system.
Managed Advantage is designed to provide a single-vendor platform for software, services, hosting and app management to state and local organizations through CGI’s cloud infrastructure.
LA previously selected CGI to maintain the city government’s ERP systems through the CGI Advantage ERP platform.
The contract award follows other CGI Advantage ERP on-premises customers that have opted to transition to CGI’s cloud and managed services, the company added.
Managed Advantage will give the LA government access to future upgrades and information technology support personnel, CGI noted.
