Cisco Unveils Cyber Threat Defense Tool for Connected Devices

Cisco has introduced a new platform that works to protect internet of things-based devices from cyber threats through network segmentation.
Cisco IoT Threat Defense is an architectural service offering designed to protect health care, power grid, manufacturing and other critical infrastructure from potential cyber attacks, the company said Tuesday.
The platform uses a network segmentation tool – TrustSec – that is supported across a range of non-ruggedized and ruggedized Cisco equipment.
The Cisco IoT Threat Defense offering features several security tools that include Cisco Stealthwatch for network behavior analytics, Cisco ISE for device visibility, Cisco AnyConnect for remote access, Cisco Umbrella for security in the cloud, Cisco Firepower NGFW for firewall operations and Cisco AMP for malware protection.
The platform also works to detect and block threats, ensure security of remote access and help reduce user errors through traffic monitoring and analysis between IoT device endpoints.
