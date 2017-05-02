CNAS Program Aims to Examine US-Europe Security Relations

The Center for a New American Security has launched a program that aims to study mutual security efforts between the U.S. and Europe.
Neal Urwitz, CNAS director of external relations, wrote in an article published Monday that the Transatlantic Security program will be led by Julianne Smith, a CNAS senior fellow and former national security adviser to former vice president Joe Biden.
James Townsend, former deputy assistant secretary for European and NATO policy at the Defense Department, will serve as an adjunct senior fellow of the program.
The program also seeks to determine how NATO alliance should address 21st century threats; explore the future of the European Union; and develop new ways for U.S. to collaborate with European allies.
CNAS CEO Michele Flournoy said the Washington-based think tank looks to craft policy recommendations to support U.S. interests in the transatlantic region.
The organization released podcasts featuring NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenbergand and former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt as part of series that will discuss various topics on the transatlantic community.
CNAS also intends to publish two reports on previous CNAS simulations that examined the impact of conflict in Europe.
