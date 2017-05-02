Cog Systems has applied for National Information Assurance Partnership certification to offer a mobile security platform designed with bare-metal virtualization technology to U.S. government agencies.
The company said Monday its D4 Secure Platform is listed as eligible for use on a mobile device under the National Security Administration‘s Commercial Solutions for Classified program.
Carl Nerup, chief marketing officer at Cog Systems, said the D4-based device is built to manage separate layers of data at rest and in transit.
The company uses its D4 Secure Platform to create standard software development kits intended to help organizations secure mobile, gateway and internet-of-things devices.
Cog Systems Seeks NIAP Certification to Offer Mobile Security Platform in Govt Sector
Cog Systems has applied for National Information Assurance Partnership certification to offer a mobile security platform designed with bare-metal virtualization technology to U.S. government agencies.
The company said Monday its D4 Secure Platform is listed as eligible for use on a mobile device under the National Security Administration‘s Commercial Solutions for Classified program.
Carl Nerup, chief marketing officer at Cog Systems, said the D4-based device is built to manage separate layers of data at rest and in transit.
The company uses its D4 Secure Platform to create standard software development kits intended to help organizations secure mobile, gateway and internet-of-things devices.