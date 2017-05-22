CPI Aerostructures has delivered an initial batch of lock assemblies for the arresting gear door on the conventional takeoff-and-landing variant of F-35 aircraft Lockheed Martin is building for U.S. and international defense customers.
The delivery was part of a multimillion dollar contract Lockheed awarded to CPI Aero in July 2015 to produce four different lock assemblies for 289 F-35As, the company said Wednesday.
Douglas McCrosson, president and CEO of CPI Aero, said the company developed functional acceptance test procedures and designed specialized testing equipment as part of efforts to ensure the lock assemblies meet performance requirements.
The contract contains an option for the delivery of additional lock assemblies for 459 F-35As.
Edgewood, New York-based CPI Aero produces military and commercial aircraft structures, value-added kits and pod-based airborne avionics systems for intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, radar and electronic warfare applications.
CPI Aero Delivers Initial F-35A Lock Assemblies to Lockheed
CPI Aerostructures has delivered an initial batch of lock assemblies for the arresting gear door on the conventional takeoff-and-landing variant of F-35 aircraft Lockheed Martin is building for U.S. and international defense customers.
The delivery was part of a multimillion dollar contract Lockheed awarded to CPI Aero in July 2015 to produce four different lock assemblies for 289 F-35As, the company said Wednesday.
Douglas McCrosson, president and CEO of CPI Aero, said the company developed functional acceptance test procedures and designed specialized testing equipment as part of efforts to ensure the lock assemblies meet performance requirements.
The contract contains an option for the delivery of additional lock assemblies for 459 F-35As.
Edgewood, New York-based CPI Aero produces military and commercial aircraft structures, value-added kits and pod-based airborne avionics systems for intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, radar and electronic warfare applications.