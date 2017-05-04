Crunchy Data has secured a position on the General Services Administration‘s Information Technology Schedule 70 contract vehicle to offer open-source database enterprise and engineering support and professional services to the federal government.
The company said Wednesday that its five-year contract with the GSA includes the PostgreSQL Professional Services and the PostgreSQL Secure Enterprise Support that will provide government customers access to the Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL distribution environment.
Crunchy Data’s team of engineers offers dedicated services in PostgreSQL architecture and administration along with project-based professional services support.
The Defense Information Systems Agency evaluated the PostgreSQL system’s compliance with Defense Department security requirements, Crunchy Data noted.
DISA released a Security Technical Implementation Guide for the PostgreSQL database in March to help agencies field the platform in government-run networks.
GSA Adds Crunchy Data's PostgreSQL Enterprise Support, Professional Services to Schedule 70
