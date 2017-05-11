CSRA hosted an event Wednesday to help eight startup companies showcase a range of emerging technology platforms to potential federal government clients, MeriTalk reported Wednesday.
The report said CSRA selected the startups out of 120 firms to demonstrate their platforms at the Emerging Technologies Day.
Companies that joined the event include Capriza, Be Informed, CloudAware, Druva, Denodo, ID.me, Nevatech and IPsoft.
Greg Godbout, co-founder of the General Services Administration’s 18F digital services organization, discussed the need for federal agencies to build up digital transformation to facilitate the adoption of emerging technologies in the government.
“If we get digital transformation right in government then we’re going to be very good at trying new technologies, bringing them into the fold, and experimenting with them, and if they work, great,” Godbout said.
“And if they don’t then it doesn’t work, but we’ll get very good with that in government,” he added.
Other executives who participated in the event include Larry Prior, CSRA president and CEO; Yogesh Khanna, chief technology officer at CSRA; and Dan Maloney, CEO of Perspica.
CSRA Holds Event to Help Startup Firms Introduce Tech Platforms in Federal Market
CSRA hosted an event Wednesday to help eight startup companies showcase a range of emerging technology platforms to potential federal government clients, MeriTalk reported Wednesday.
The report said CSRA selected the startups out of 120 firms to demonstrate their platforms at the Emerging Technologies Day.
Companies that joined the event include Capriza, Be Informed, CloudAware, Druva, Denodo, ID.me, Nevatech and IPsoft.
Greg Godbout, co-founder of the General Services Administration’s 18F digital services organization, discussed the need for federal agencies to build up digital transformation to facilitate the adoption of emerging technologies in the government.
“If we get digital transformation right in government then we’re going to be very good at trying new technologies, bringing them into the fold, and experimenting with them, and if they work, great,” Godbout said.
“And if they don’t then it doesn’t work, but we’ll get very good with that in government,” he added.
Other executives who participated in the event include Larry Prior, CSRA president and CEO; Yogesh Khanna, chief technology officer at CSRA; and Dan Maloney, CEO of Perspica.