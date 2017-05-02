CSRA has secured a potential four-year, $57 million task order for information technology security services to the Administrative Office of U.S. Courts.
The company said Monday it will support the IT security office within AOUSC’s Department of Technology Services under the task order.
“We are excited to offer our IT security services to customers throughout the federal judiciary,” said said Paul Nedzbala, executive vice president of CSRA’s health and civil group.
Nedzbala added the company will use a collaborative approach to assist the judiciary in efforts to detect, protect and respond to external threats.
The task order contains one base year and three option years.
CSRA Lands $57M IT Security Task Order With US Courts; Paul Nedzbala Comments
CSRA has secured a potential four-year, $57 million task order for information technology security services to the Administrative Office of U.S. Courts.
The company said Monday it will support the IT security office within AOUSC’s Department of Technology Services under the task order.
“We are excited to offer our IT security services to customers throughout the federal judiciary,” said said Paul Nedzbala, executive vice president of CSRA’s health and civil group.
Nedzbala added the company will use a collaborative approach to assist the judiciary in efforts to detect, protect and respond to external threats.
The task order contains one base year and three option years.