Cubic‘s global defense segment plans to recruit new employees to support the development of learning products and services for the U.S. Navy at a company facility in Orlando, Florida.
The company said Wednesday it secured more than $12 million in contract funds to create game-based courseware for the service branch’s littoral combat ships.
Cubic currently employs more than 235 personnel at its Orlando facility, which houses a studio where its employees work to create game-based training programs along with physical devices and systems.
“As we continue to grow and offer our advanced services to our military and commercial customers across the globe, it’s important we invest in the right talent to share our vision for the coupling of learning science and cutting edge technology,” said Andre Balta, chief technical manager of Cubic Global Defense’s Orlando operations.
The company aims to increase the number of its game producers and developers and software engineers, instructional designers and learning scientists.
Cubic will provide its Immersive Virtual Shipboard Environment to the Navy’s Ready Relevant Learning program.
IVSE is designed to generate a photo-realistic, three-dimensional environment and help trainees perform various tasks in a virtual setting.
Cubic to Recruit More Professionals to Develop Learning Tech Platforms for Navy LCS Program
