Cubic‘s global defense segment has received a three-year, $35 million contract to continue support and repair work on combat simulation systems installed at two British army training facilities.
The company said Thursday it provides support services for the Area Weapons Effects Simulator at the British Army Training Unit Suffield in Alberta, Canada, and the Salisbury Plain Training Area in the U.K.
AWES is designed to help the service branch perform large-scale force-on-force combat exercises and simulate the effects of air-delivered munitions, artillery, biological and chemical weapons, direct fire, mines, mortar fire and nuclear weapons.
The Cubic-built Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System works to record hits, kills and misses of small-arms used on AWES missions to help recreate combat exercises for post-mission analysis.
“Our U.K. customer is very important to us and this award extends the work we have accomplished together to advance the British ministry of defense’s training experience and standard,” said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense and an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017.
Cubic’s Defense Business to Continue UK Combat Simulator Support
