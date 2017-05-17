Deloitte has selected Elbit Systems‘ subsidiary to provide a suite of cybersecurity platforms for installation at a government ministries compound under construction in the Israeli capital.
Cyberbit said Wednesday it will implement SCADAShield and Endpoint Detection and Response technologies to help secure the Ram Compound’s future converged network.
Arison Group–Solel Boneh Infrastructure, which manages the construction of the Ram Compound, tapped Deloitte to oversee the cybersecurity elements of the project.
“We selected Cyberbit due to the technical superiority of its portfolio and ability to provide integrated, end-to-end cybersecurity across the entire [information technology/operational] stack,” said Lior Kalev, an information security expert and head of cyber risk services at Deloitte.
Cyberbit’s Range training and simulation platform will also power a facility designed for use by the Ram Compound’s cybersecurity team.
Cyberbit to Implement Security Platforms at Govt Ministries Compound in Israel
