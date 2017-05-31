CyrusOne to Provide Data Center Support for CSRA’s Govt Customers

CyrusOne will deliver data center space and power to CSRA‘s government clients under a newly-forged partnership.
Dallas, Texas-based CyrusOne said Wednesday it will serve as one of CSRA’s go-to-market data center providers under the agreement.
Yogesh Khanna, CSRA chief technology officer, said the alliance lets CSRA rely on CyrusOne to run physical data centers that support the former’s customers.
Fred Holloway, CyrusOne vice president of federal business development, noted the two companies will work to support federal customers’ efforts to modernize their legacy information technology infrastructure.
CyrusOne has more than 35 data center facilities located across U.S., Europe and Asia.
