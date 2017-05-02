Deloitte has received a National Security Agency accreditation to provide incident response support services to operators and owners of both unclassified and classified national security systems.
The company said Monday it received the NSA Certified Incident Response Assistance designation for its Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory Cyber Risk Services after the portfolio met requirements in various areas.
Those areas include training initiatives, applied aggregated learning, deep analytical capabilities and deployment of skilled personnel.
Ed Powers, principal at Deloitte & Touche and U.S. leader for cyber risk services practice at Deloitte’s financial advisory business, said the CIRA accreditation seeks to validate the credibility of the company’s cyber incident response services in helping commercial and government organizations respond to intrusions and other cyber threats.
Deloitte Gets NSA Accreditation for Financial Cyber Incident Response Services
Deloitte has received a National Security Agency accreditation to provide incident response support services to operators and owners of both unclassified and classified national security systems.
The company said Monday it received the NSA Certified Incident Response Assistance designation for its Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory Cyber Risk Services after the portfolio met requirements in various areas.
Those areas include training initiatives, applied aggregated learning, deep analytical capabilities and deployment of skilled personnel.
Ed Powers, principal at Deloitte & Touche and U.S. leader for cyber risk services practice at Deloitte’s financial advisory business, said the CIRA accreditation seeks to validate the credibility of the company’s cyber incident response services in helping commercial and government organizations respond to intrusions and other cyber threats.