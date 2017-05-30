DHS Seeks Info on Data Analysis, Visualization Sources

The Department of Homeland Security wants information on potential sources of data analytics and visualization offerings that could support DHS’ office of cyber and infrastructure analysis.
OCIA needs a capability that can help evolve its analytic tools; develop data visualizations, mapping tools and related software applications; and build a research and development framework to launch new platforms, DHS said May 23 in a FedBizOpps notice.
The offering should support OCIA’s efforts to provide deeper insights into cyber and infrastructure risk as well as share those insights to decision makers.
OCIA delivers analysis to homeland security decision makers on issues such as the effects of natural human-caused events on critical infrastructure; the connection between cyber and physical infrastructure occurrences; and the significance of federal cyber events.
DHS will accept responses to the sources sought notice through June 7, 2017.
