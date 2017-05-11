DigitalGlobe has adopted an Amazon Web Services mobile service offering to facilitate the transfer of large amounts of Earth satellite imagery and related data to the cloud.
AWS Snowmobile is an exabyte-scale service designed to migrate up to 100 petabytes of data into the cloud through a 45-foot-long shipping container that can be hauled by a semi-trailer truck, DigitalGlobe said Wednesday.
DigitalGlobe noted that it converted and encrypted 54 million Earth imagery files and ancillary data through AWS Snowmobile in the first quarter of 2017 during the load-in process for cloud migration.
The company also has turned over the Snowmobile container to AWS to facilitate the validation and transfer of large data workloads to AWS’ Simple Storage Service cloud-based offering.
DigitalGlobe added that it now moves up to 100 terabytes of satellite imagery to AWS S3 on a daily basis as the company aims to close its commercial data centers.
DigitalGlobe Aims to Move Large Amounts of Earth Imagery Data to Cloud Via AWS Snowmobile
