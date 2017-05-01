The Defense Department‘s Office of the Chief Information Officer has launched a market research effort to identify qualified industry sources of technical support services under a possible five-year acquisition program.
Washington Headquarters Services said Friday in a FedBizOpps notice the DoD CIO looks to procure mission support services through a multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract or a blanket purchase agreement.
WHS expects the contract’s potential ceiling value to be in the $275 million to $325 million range.
Technical areas under the scope of needed contractor support include:
- Cybersecurity
- Information technology and enterprise
- Command, control, communications and computers and information infrastructure capabilities
- IT management analytics and data analytics
Interested parties can submit responses to the sources sought notice through May 22.
The contract will have a one-year base period and four one-year options and could be awarded within the 2017 calendar year, according to the notice.
DoD CIO Eyes 5-Year IDIQ/BPA for IT, Cyber, Data Analytics Services
