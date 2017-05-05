SteelCloud has received a contract from the Energy Department to provide a remediation platform designed to automate compliance of applications and deployed data infrastructure with the Security Technical Implementation Guide.
DOE Taps SteelCloud to Provide Security Compliance Automation Tool
SteelCloud has received a contract from the Energy Department to provide a remediation platform designed to automate compliance of applications and deployed data infrastructure with the Security Technical Implementation Guide.
The company said Thursday ConfigOS works to scan endpoint platforms against STIG controls within a minute and remediate endpoints within 90 seconds.
Brian Hajost, SteelCloud president and CEO, said ConfigOS aims to help federal agencies facilitate the Risk Management Framework accreditation process and automate compliance with STIG and other security mandates.
The ConfigOS platform has been deployed in tactical and classified environments, disconnected labs and Amazon Web Services’ commercial cloud offerings.
SteelCloud also secured a contract from a Defense Department agency in April to supply ConfigOS to support DoD’s Windows 10 operating system deployment efforts.