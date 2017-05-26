The Transportation Department’s Federal Highway Administration plans to issue a solicitation for proposals on June 15 for a research project that seeks to identify and develop digital transportation data standards and governance approaches to support the creation of a Civil Integrated Management framework.
FHWA said in a FedBizOpps notice published Wednesday the CIM framework seeks to integrate all processes related to asset management, eConstruction, data flow as well as planning and finance.
The research effort covers seven task areas that include a kick-off meeting, literature review, development of a synthesis that seeks to identify data management, governance and interoperability standards that are applicable to CIM, analysis, TechBrief development, webinar and development of a final report.
FHWA said it will award the contract for the CIM project through a competitive procurement process.
The contract will have a performance period of up to 34 months and will call for potential contractors to provide equipment, staff, transportation, facilities, supervisory support and non-personal services to carry out the research effort, according to the notice.
DOT to Seek Bids on Civil Integrated Mgmt Data Standards Identification Research Project
The Transportation Department’s Federal Highway Administration plans to issue a solicitation for proposals on June 15 for a research project that seeks to identify and develop digital transportation data standards and governance approaches to support the creation of a Civil Integrated Management framework.
FHWA said in a FedBizOpps notice published Wednesday the CIM framework seeks to integrate all processes related to asset management, eConstruction, data flow as well as planning and finance.
The research effort covers seven task areas that include a kick-off meeting, literature review, development of a synthesis that seeks to identify data management, governance and interoperability standards that are applicable to CIM, analysis, TechBrief development, webinar and development of a final report.
FHWA said it will award the contract for the CIM project through a competitive procurement process.
The contract will have a performance period of up to 34 months and will call for potential contractors to provide equipment, staff, transportation, facilities, supervisory support and non-personal services to carry out the research effort, according to the notice.