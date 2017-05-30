Doug Kitani
IAP Worldwide Services will provide a range of customized technology platforms and services to the Defense Department under a potential U.S. Army contract vehicle worth up to 37.4 billion over 10 years.
The company said Friday it aims to support military customers in the engineering; logistics; research, development, test and evaluation; education and training; and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance through the Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services contract.
Doug Kitani, CEO of IAP Worldwide Services, said the company seeks to provide DoD greater access and the flexibility to buy its offerings via the RS3 procurement vehicle.
IAP is one of the 55 contractors that won spots on the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in mid-May.
The company has supported the Army Communications-Electronics Command under the CECOM Rapid Response Program and Rapid Response–Third Generation contracts.
Doug Kitani: IAP to Support Military Customers Under Potential $37B Army IDIQ
