The Energy Department will award 73 grants worth up to $72 million combined to help fund phase II research-and-development projects of 68 small businesses across 24 states.
DOE said Wednesday the grants, worth an average of $1 million each, will be funded via the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs and cover a two-year base period.
Topics of the selected projects include the ceramic-metal joining of components, direct conversion of natural gas components to petrochemicals, pixel array germanium detectors and silicon photonics parallel processor technologies.
Phase II grantees will continue prototype and process development work on their respective projects.
The full list of awardees can be found on the DOE website.
DOE to Invest $72M in 68 Small Business R&D Projects
