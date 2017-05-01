Energy Dept Picks 21 Companies for Energy Savings Performance Contracts

The Energy Department has awarded energy savings performance contracts contracts to 21 companies to help update energy and water infrastructure at federal facilities.
DOE said Friday contractors will design, construct, install and provide financing support to energy and water savings projects of federal agencies under the ESPCs.
ESPCs will not require initial costs from agencies and contractors will be paid over the term of the contract through savings that will result from the project, the department added.
“A key component is that these energy and water efficiency projects at federal facilities pay for themselves, and the hope is that all federal agencies will utilize this financing method to the fullest extent,” said Energy Secretary Rick Perry.
Agencies can partner with selected companies under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts over a five-year base period of performance with a potential extension period of 18 months.
The federal government awards ESPCs worth up to $2 billion combined every three years.
The awardees are:
- ABM Government Services
- AECOM
- Ameresco
- Brewer-Garrett Company
- CEG
- Consolidated Edison Solutions
- Constellation NewEnergy
- EDF Renewable Energy
- Energy Solutions Professionals
- Energy Systems Group
- Honeywell
- Leidos
- Lockheed Martin
- Noresco United Technologies
- OpTerra Energy Services
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens Government Technologies
- SmartWatt Energy
- Southland Energy
- Trane U.S.
- WGL
