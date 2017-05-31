Engility has launched a technology platform the company designed to help defense and intelligence agencies architect, optimize and migrate to cloud computing infrastructure.
Cloud ASCEND uses a data-based approach meant to help customers manage cloud and enterprise modernization projects, Engility said Wednesday.
The company developed the platform to help customers gain visibility and reduce potential risks of cloud migration.
Amanda Brownfield, senior vice president of Engility’s intelligence solutions group, said the company also seeks to collaborate with customers and partners in efforts to accelerate the government’s digital transformation efforts.
Engility also uses cloud analytic tools such as Burstorm, CSA STARWatch, IBM Brokerage and Sequoia Combine to support clients’ cloud migration processes.
Engility Introduces Cloud Migration, Optimization Tool for DoD, IC Clients
Engility has launched a technology platform the company designed to help defense and intelligence agencies architect, optimize and migrate to cloud computing infrastructure.
Cloud ASCEND uses a data-based approach meant to help customers manage cloud and enterprise modernization projects, Engility said Wednesday.
The company developed the platform to help customers gain visibility and reduce potential risks of cloud migration.
Amanda Brownfield, senior vice president of Engility’s intelligence solutions group, said the company also seeks to collaborate with customers and partners in efforts to accelerate the government’s digital transformation efforts.
Engility also uses cloud analytic tools such as Burstorm, CSA STARWatch, IBM Brokerage and Sequoia Combine to support clients’ cloud migration processes.