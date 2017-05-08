The Intelligence and National Security Alliance has selected Ensco to present two independent research and development projects in front of a government intelligence community audience at the INSA Innovators Showcase forum.
Ensco said Thursday it showcased the Virtual Phased Array and Low SWaP Software Defined Environments projects to a large group of program managers, engineers and scientists from the U.S. government during the event.
The first program aims to establish a radio-frequency coherent array with the use of wireless technology and the second program seeks to embed the company’s ranging technology into miniaturized software radios to provide tracking capacity in GPS-denied areas.
“The Innovators’ Showcase is one of the unique ways INSA brings the private sector, academia and government together to explore and collaborate on solutions to national security challenges,” said Kevin Kelly, CEO of LGS Innovations and chair of INSA’s Technology and Innovation Council.
Ensco’s projects were among the 24 selected out 110 R&D submissions in areas such as artificial intelligence, cyber operations, cybersecurity, energy, internet of things, machine learning and sensing technologies.
The INSA Innovators Showcase took place Thursday at Mitre‘s facility in McLean, Virginia.
Ensco Demos Virtual Phased Array, Software-Based Radio Projects at INSA Event
The Intelligence and National Security Alliance has selected Ensco to present two independent research and development projects in front of a government intelligence community audience at the INSA Innovators Showcase forum.
Ensco said Thursday it showcased the Virtual Phased Array and Low SWaP Software Defined Environments projects to a large group of program managers, engineers and scientists from the U.S. government during the event.
The first program aims to establish a radio-frequency coherent array with the use of wireless technology and the second program seeks to embed the company’s ranging technology into miniaturized software radios to provide tracking capacity in GPS-denied areas.
“The Innovators’ Showcase is one of the unique ways INSA brings the private sector, academia and government together to explore and collaborate on solutions to national security challenges,” said Kevin Kelly, CEO of LGS Innovations and chair of INSA’s Technology and Innovation Council.
Ensco’s projects were among the 24 selected out 110 R&D submissions in areas such as artificial intelligence, cyber operations, cybersecurity, energy, internet of things, machine learning and sensing technologies.
The INSA Innovators Showcase took place Thursday at Mitre‘s facility in McLean, Virginia.