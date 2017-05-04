F5 Networks will relocate from a corporate building at Elliott Avenue West to a 516,000-square-foot office space in downtown Seattle in early 2019.
The company said Wednesday the new leased space at 801 Fifth Avenue will be called F5 Tower and was selected after the firm evaluated the location against several criteria such as its proximity to public transportation, freeways and employee amenities.
Andy Reinland, chief financial officer of F5, said the new office tower would help the company attract new talent, provide a modern corporate office for existing and future employees as well as explore growth opportunities.
F5 will co-locate with a luxury hotel designed by French designer Philippe Starck.
Seattle-based Daniels Real Estate and San Francisco-based investment management firm Stockbridge Capital Group developed the 44-story office tower.
F5 Networks to Move Seattle HQ to New Downtown Tower
