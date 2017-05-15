General Dynamics‘ mission systems business has received a five-year, $53 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to help the U.S. Air Force manage a communications terminal used to deliver emergency action messages to nuclear forces.
The Defense Department said Friday the contract covers on-site management, software updates, production, contractor logistics support, information awareness, travel, over and above services, field support and engineering services for the Defense Injection/Reception Emergency Action Message Command and Control Terminal.
The DIRECT program is managed by the Electronic Systems Center at Hanscom Air Force in Massachusetts and designed to help commanders generate, acknowledge, process, readdress, receive, release and transmit emergency and non-emergency action messages across all available communications channels to all nuclear combat command centers.
DoD noted that the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center will obligate $5.5 million from the military branch’s fiscal 2015 “other” procurement funds along with fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds at the time of award.
Work will occur in Dedham, Massachusetts, through June 30, 2022.
General Dynamics to Support Air Force Emergency Action Message C2 Terminal Under $53M IDIQ
General Dynamics‘ mission systems business has received a five-year, $53 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to help the U.S. Air Force manage a communications terminal used to deliver emergency action messages to nuclear forces.
The Defense Department said Friday the contract covers on-site management, software updates, production, contractor logistics support, information awareness, travel, over and above services, field support and engineering services for the Defense Injection/Reception Emergency Action Message Command and Control Terminal.
The DIRECT program is managed by the Electronic Systems Center at Hanscom Air Force in Massachusetts and designed to help commanders generate, acknowledge, process, readdress, receive, release and transmit emergency and non-emergency action messages across all available communications channels to all nuclear combat command centers.
DoD noted that the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center will obligate $5.5 million from the military branch’s fiscal 2015 “other” procurement funds along with fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds at the time of award.
Work will occur in Dedham, Massachusetts, through June 30, 2022.