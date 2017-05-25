Genius SIS has launched its training management system on Amazon Web Services‘ GovCloud region in an effort to help U.S. government agencies register, track and report on their training programs.
Plantation, Florida-based Genius SIS said Wednesday the addition of its Student Information System on GovCloud will support customers’ compliance with government security requirements.
AWS meets the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program‘s high baseline standards for highly sensitive workloads such as personal identifiable information, sensitive patient records, financial data, law enforcement data, federal tax information and others.
Genius SIS’ offering is fully integrated with learning management systems including Blackboard Learn, Moodlerooms, Canvas, Moodle and Brightspace.
Genius SIS Adds Training Mgmt Offering on AWS Govt Cloud Platform
