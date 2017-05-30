GEO Group to Extend Housing Facility Support for Federal Bureau of Prisons

The GEO Group has secured two potential 10-year contracts from the Federal Bureau of Prisons to continue to house criminal aliens at company-owned facilities.
GEO said Friday the contracts were awarded through the Criminal Alien Requirement 16 procurement vehicle and are expected to generate $664 million in combined revenues throughout the full 10-year periods.
The company will provide its 1,800-bed Big Spring Facility and 1,732-bed Flight Line Facility in Texas under the contracts.
GEO initially forged a public-private partnership with the BOP in the 1990s.
The company offers correctional, detention, community reentry and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide.
