Harris has received a potential one-year, $18.9 million contract modification to provide system sustainment services for the U.S. Air Force’s distributed space command-and-control platform in Dahlgren, Virginia.
The modification covers engineering, sustainment services for field service teams, software development and technical orders-related support as well as requirements development analysis and modeling, the Defense Department said Friday.
The company will perform work in Dahlgren through April 30, 2018.
The Space and Missile Systems Center in Colorado will obligate $7.9 million from the service branch’s operations and maintenance funds for fiscal 2017 at the time of award.
Harris to Provide Sustainment Support for Air Force Distributed Space C2 System
