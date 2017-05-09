Hughes Network Systems has launched a new ruggedized manpack terminal designed to provide multiband communications services to deployed users.
The Hughes HM500 terminal works to provide portable satellite communications support to users involved in military operations and disaster relief missions, the company said Monday.
Rajeev Gopal, senior technical director at Hughes, said HM500 leverages the company’s satcom technology platform to support business and government users’ mobility requirements.
HM500 weighs less than 31 pounds, comes with pre-configured settings and can operate over Ka-, Ku-, X– and Mil Ka-band frequencies.
The terminal is designed to work with the company’s very small aperture terminal, JUPITER System.
Hughes demonstrated the manpack terminal device’s interoperability with satcom platforms at DEFCOM India 2017 conference.
Hughes Unveils Manpack Terminal for Multiband Satcom
Hughes Network Systems has launched a new ruggedized manpack terminal designed to provide multiband communications services to deployed users.
The Hughes HM500 terminal works to provide portable satellite communications support to users involved in military operations and disaster relief missions, the company said Monday.
Rajeev Gopal, senior technical director at Hughes, said HM500 leverages the company’s satcom technology platform to support business and government users’ mobility requirements.
HM500 weighs less than 31 pounds, comes with pre-configured settings and can operate over Ka-, Ku-, X– and Mil Ka-band frequencies.
The terminal is designed to work with the company’s very small aperture terminal, JUPITER System.
Hughes demonstrated the manpack terminal device’s interoperability with satcom platforms at DEFCOM India 2017 conference.