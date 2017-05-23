Hughes Network Systems has unveiled a software-defined wide area network offering designed to help public sector customers address cloud readiness, network flexibility and application availability challenges.
Hughes Unveils Software-Based WAN Offering for Govt Customers
Hughes Network Systems has unveiled a software-defined wide area network offering designed to help public sector customers address cloud readiness, network flexibility and application availability challenges.
The company said Monday it developed the Managed SD-WAN platform as part of its portfolio of HughesON managed network and digital media products.
“With organizations continuing to adopt new cloud-based and rich media applications, networks are facing more traffic and stress than ever before,” said Mike Cook, a Hughes executive vice president.
Cook added that SD-WAN works to increase network bandwidth, availability and cloud access to help multi-branch organizations keep applications running when a primary network path fails.
SD-WAN uses the company’s ActiveTechnologies suite of broadband network optimization platforms such as ActivePath, ActiveQoS, ActiveClassifier and ActiveCompression.