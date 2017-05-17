IAP to Help Indiana National Guard Build Cyber C2 Platform

IAP Worldwide Services has secured a $45 million contract from the U.S. Army to develop a cyber command-and-control platform for the Indiana National Guard.
The contract was awarded through the Army’s Rapid Response Third Generation procurement vehicle and covers the development and integration of C2 technology for the Atterbury-Muscatatuck Cyber Technology Environment, IAP said Tuesday.
Indiana National Guard operates the Muscatatuck urban training facility that was built to support active duty and reserve component training as well as other local, state or federal training.
Muscatatuck is home to the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Civilian Expeditionary Workforce, Defense Security Cooperation Agency and the Ministry of Defense Advisor program.
IAP will also support cyber technology requirements across defense systems being used by Defense Department, federal and state agencies under the contract.
