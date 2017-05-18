IBM and Nutanix have entered into a multi-year partnership agreement to develop and offer an integrated infrastructure system for large enterprise customers to manage workloads.
The alliance plans to integrate Nutanix’ Enterprise Cloud Platform and IBM’s Power Systems server in an effort to bring new workloads to hyperconverged deployments, IBM said Tuesday.
Nutanix CEO Dheeraj Pandey said the joint initiative aims to provide a “public cloud-like experience” with the on-premise infrastructure of IBM’s Power Systems customers.
Stefanie Chiras, vice president of IBM’s power systems business, said the partnership seeks to combine the data and compute function of IBM’s Power architecture with the one-click function of Nutanix’ cloud platform.
The integrated offering will work to provide computing support for big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence, mission-critical databases, large scale data warehouses, web infrastructure and cloud native workloads.
Nutanix and IBM also plan to deliver a simplified private enterprise cloud, exclusive virtualization management, a fully integrated one-click management stack and cloud native services deployment.
IBM-Nutanix Alliance to Offer Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Enterprise Workloads
