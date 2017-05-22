Frame, a developer of cloud application delivery platform, has secured $16 million in a funding round that included investors In-Q-Tel, Microsoft‘s ventures arm, Bain Capital Ventures and Columbus Nova Technology Partners.
In-Q-Tel, Microsoft, Bain Capital, CNTP Invest in Frame Cloud-Based App Delivery Platform
Frame, a developer of cloud application delivery platform, has secured $16 million in a funding round that included investors In-Q-Tel, Microsoft‘s ventures arm, Bain Capital Ventures and Columbus Nova Technology Partners.
In-Q-Tel said Wednesday that Frame developed a platform that works to help organizations migrate desktops and virtual applications to any device through Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services cloud platforms.
Customers use Frame’s technology to create purpose-built cloud workspaces for various applications such as identity management and storage.
Nikola Bozinovic, founder and CEO of Frame, said the company designed the platform to help clients address cloud adoption and application delivery challenges.
“Our new funding will let us accelerate wider enterprise adoption,” Bozinovic added.
San Mateo, California-based Frame has raised $32 million from its investors since 2013.