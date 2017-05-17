In-Q-Tel and Ombud have formed a strategic partnership to help the Denver, Colorado-based technology firm further develop and deliver a decision management platform to U.S. intelligence agencies.
Ombud’s decision management tool is a cloud-based platform that works to facilitate workflows, decision-making processes and organizational execution by leveraging enterprise content management, knowledge collaboration and deep learning technologies, IQT said Tuesday.
Ombud will receive a strategic investment from IQT to advance development work on the platform.
“In today’s information rich landscape, it has become a growing challenge for organizations to make the best decision while maintaining accountability with an end-to-end understanding of all pertinent data,” said Ombud CEO Thad Eby.
Eby added IQT’s investment seeks to validate the company’s efforts to provide the intelligence community with a decision management tool that works to optimize workflows.
In-Q-Tel, Ombud Forge Decision Mgmt Tech Devt Partnership; Thad Eby Comments
In-Q-Tel and Ombud have formed a strategic partnership to help the Denver, Colorado-based technology firm further develop and deliver a decision management platform to U.S. intelligence agencies.
Ombud’s decision management tool is a cloud-based platform that works to facilitate workflows, decision-making processes and organizational execution by leveraging enterprise content management, knowledge collaboration and deep learning technologies, IQT said Tuesday.
Ombud will receive a strategic investment from IQT to advance development work on the platform.
“In today’s information rich landscape, it has become a growing challenge for organizations to make the best decision while maintaining accountability with an end-to-end understanding of all pertinent data,” said Ombud CEO Thad Eby.
Eby added IQT’s investment seeks to validate the company’s efforts to provide the intelligence community with a decision management tool that works to optimize workflows.