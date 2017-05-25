InfoZen Helps NASA Create Online Multimedia Database

InfoZen has helped NASA to develop and launch a searchable database of 14,000 downloadable images, video and audio files on the images.nasa.gov website, GCN reported Wednesday.
The database is hosted in Amazon Web Services‘ cloud platform and powered by Limelight Network‘s content delivery service, according to the report.
InfoZen operates the online library using the AWS Lambda serverless computing service.
“Over the course of a couple of decades, our imagery was scattered over NASA.gov so you would have to know who would be most likely to have the image that you were looking for,” Rodney Grubbs, NASA imagery experts program manager, told GCN.
Grubbs added the database is designed to help the space agency manage multimedia files and increase scalability for mobile devices.
InfoZen is the service provider under the NASA-wide Web Enterprise Service Technology contract that covers web content delivery, website development, content management, bandwidth management, search capabilities, collaboration tools and web hosting.
