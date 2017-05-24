Intellicheck Mobilisa has officially changed its name to “Intellicheck Inc.” in efforts to establish a new corporate identity based on a strategic plan for growth in the field of identification authentication.
The company said Monday its shareholders and board of directors voted in favor of the name change that takes effect immediately.
“We believe our new company name emphasizes our fundamental focus on intelligently checking IDs to identify threats targeting our defined markets,” said Intellicheck CEO William Roof.
“We believe the name change to ‘Intellicheck’ reflects the current and future direction of our company.”
Intellicheck offers identification authentication and threat identification technologies to the financial, retail, law enforcement, government, military and other sectors.
Intellicheck Shareholders, Board OK Name Change; William Roof Comments
Intellicheck Mobilisa has officially changed its name to “Intellicheck Inc.” in efforts to establish a new corporate identity based on a strategic plan for growth in the field of identification authentication.
The company said Monday its shareholders and board of directors voted in favor of the name change that takes effect immediately.
“We believe our new company name emphasizes our fundamental focus on intelligently checking IDs to identify threats targeting our defined markets,” said Intellicheck CEO William Roof.
“We believe the name change to ‘Intellicheck’ reflects the current and future direction of our company.”
Intellicheck offers identification authentication and threat identification technologies to the financial, retail, law enforcement, government, military and other sectors.