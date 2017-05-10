Interior Dept Taps AT&T to Provide Mobile Device Mgmt Platform; Mike Leff Comments

Mike Leff
AT&T will deliver IBM‘s mobile device management platform to the Interior Department to help DOI protect and manage 27,000 mobile devices.
AT&T, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, said Tuesday it will provide IBM’s Maas360 mobile device management platform to DOI as an authorized reseller.
Mike Leff, vice president of AT&T’s global public sector business for civilian agencies, said the platform is designed to optimize user productivity and data security.
Maas360 will work to provide near real-time visibility into mobile devices across the department and help DOI to remotely control and support mobile device usage for employees, AT&T noted.
