ITAMCO has received a grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to build a secure messaging and transaction application for Defense Department users.
The company said Thursday it will develop the messaging platform based on its Crypto-Chat privacy app and using blockchain technology as part of the project’s first phase.
ITAMCO added that the messaging app is intended to support communications between deployed troops and headquarters as well as between intelligence officers and the Pentagon, among other uses.
DARPA awarded the Phase 1 grant through the Small Business Innovation Research program.
ITAMCO seeks to advance to the second phase of the project, which will carry additional funds to cover the development, test and evaluation of a working app prototype.
Phase 3 will involve full-scale implementation and commercialization of the platform.
ITAMCO to Create Messaging & Transaction App for US Military Under DARPA Grant
