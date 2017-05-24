Janus Trains Ukraine Military, Defense Personnel on Landmine Action Strategies

Janus Global Operations has trained a group of Ukrainian military and defense personnel on landmine action quality management strategies as part of a two-month project the company carried out for a nonprofit mine-clearance organization.
HALO Trust collaborated with JGO to develop training curriculum that encompassed manual and mechanical techniques for battle area clearance, explosive ordnance disposal, mine detection and humanitarian demining, the company said Tuesday.
The course also covered international mine action standards and the United Nations-issued framework on mine action programs.
“Landmine dangers in conflict areas exist throughout the world and Ukraine is taking action to ensure it’s able to deal with the problem in whatever form it presents itself,” said Matt Kaye, CEO of Janus Global Operations.
The project was implemented and completed through a humanitarian program of the State Department‘s Office of Weapons Removal and Abatement.
HALO Trust partners with national and local governments to help them conduct demining, EOD, mine risk education, monitoring impact, research and development, weapons and ammunition management efforts in Africa, Asia, Europe, South America and the Middle East.
