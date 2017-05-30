Jeff Kerridge, a 31-year nuclear industry veteran, has been named senior vice president of business development in the Nuclear & Environment (N&E) Strategic Business Unit within AECOM’s Management Services group, the company announced Tuesday
“Jeff’s understanding of the nuclear industry for the U.S. Department of Energy and U.K. Ministry of Defense is invaluable,” said John Vollmer, president of AECOM’s Management Services group. “This appointment leverages his expertise to build on our momentum of growth in these key market segments.”
Kerridge will be responsible for managing business development and implementing strategies for AECOM’s nuclear and environment business. He also will assure quality and consistency in business development.
Kerridge previously served as program director and chief operating officer of CH2M for the U.K. Ministry of Defense (MoD) in Bristol, United Kingdom, where he led their £15 billion-per-year acquisition and support programs. He has also been executive vice president and chief financial officer for the Idaho Clean-up Project at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Idaho National Laboratory; CH2M project manager for the Rolls Royce Capability Project in Derby, England; and group vice president for CH2M Business Development for National Security Programs.
Kerridge has experience in domestic and international business development, program management, and project controls for various projects in the nuclear industry, with an emphasis on facility design, decommissioning and waste management.
“Jeff has an intimate knowledge of the DOE and U.K. government markets. He has a successful history of delivering excellent results for clients,” said Dr. Todd Wright, general manager and executive vice president of AECOM’s Nuclear & Environment Strategic Business Unit.
Jeff Kerridge Named Senior VP of Business Development at AECOM
