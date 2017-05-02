World Wide Technology has begun to offer Cisco‘s hosted collaboration platform to the former’s federal clients.
Joe Berger, director of WWT’s collaboration practice, wrote in a blog post published Monday that Cisco’s Hosted Collaboration Solution for Government offering works to deliver voice, video, instant messaging, presence and conferencing service on one platform.
HCS-G obtained Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification in April, which validates that the platform meets the National Institute of Standards and Technology‘s security requirements.
WWT will deliver HCS-G through the company’s Advanced Technology Center and work with government agencies to determine their collaboration needs, Berger said.
The company will also workshop, assess, design and implement a customized collaboration system into customers’ existing information technology architecture, Berger noted.
HCS-G lets agencies pay for what they use as well as scale usage according to their needs since the platform is hosted in Cisco’s cloud.
Joe Berger: WWT Offers Cisco’s Hosted Collaboration Platform to Federal Customers
