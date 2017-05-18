KeyW Gets ISO Quality Management Certification for Engineering, Technology Services

National security services provider KeyW has obtained an International Organization for Standardization certificate for the company’s quality management processes at its headquarters and supporting facility located in Hanover, Maryland.
Platinum Registration issued the ISO 9001:2015 certification that covers KeyW’s cybersecurity, cloud, data analytics, engineering services and analysis and operations, KeyW said Wednesday.
ISO 9001:2015 outlines criteria for quality management systems and is based on principles such as customer focus, commitment of top management, business process implementation and continuous improvement.
Sotera Defense Solutions, which KeyW acquired last month, also received ISO 9001:2015 certification to recognize the former’s Herndon and McLean offices.
