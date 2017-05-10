Kratos, HawkEye 360 Sign MoU to Integrate Geolocation, RF Services

HawkEye 360 and Kratos Defense and Security Solutions have inked a memorandum of understanding to integrate the latter’s carrier monitoring, interference detection and geolocation offerings with the former’s planned space-based radio frequency detection and geolocation services.
The alliance will look to augment Kratos’ sensor network technologies with HawkEye 360’s RF detection and geolocation offerings to boost the speed and accuracy of data analysis, Kratos said Monday.
Kratos noted that the data analysis development efforts will support various applications such as broadcasting, transportation, military, public sector, manufacturing and emergency response missions.
“The ability to infuse our terrestrial-based sensor data with HawkEye 360’s space-based RF monitoring data will broaden our data sources, and enhance the precision and performance of the analytics and insight services we provide to customers,” said Greg Caicedo, Kratos vice president.
John Serafini, HawkEye 360 CEO, said that harnessing the power of geospatial data analysis can help provide customers with tools that can aid critical decision making processes.
Kratos added that it aims to expand its infrastructure with the development of seven new worldwide monitoring sites which host more than 60 antennas that offer visibility to more than 50 satellites and 200 transponders.
HawkEye 360 looks to build a new system in low Earth orbit with the use of constellations of satellites to monitor the RF spectrum usage and determine areas of interference, understand spectrum deployment and mitigate negative impacts to operations.
