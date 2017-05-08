A team composed of Safran Electronics & Defense‘s Robonic subsidiary and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions have delivered two pneumatic launchers to the targets management office of the U.S. Army’s program executive office for simulation, training and instrumentation.
Kratos-Robonic Team Delivers Pneumatic Launchers to US Army
A team composed of Safran Electronics & Defense‘s Robonic subsidiary and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions have delivered two pneumatic launchers to the targets management office of the U.S. Army’s program executive office for simulation, training and instrumentation.
Safran said Wednesday the military branch will use Kontio to deploy Firejet aerial targets from Kratos subsidiary Composite Engineering Inc.
The Kontio system supports the deployment of tactical unmanned aerial system models and works to launch air vehicles that weigh up to approximately 308 pounds at a velocity of 156 miles per hour, Safron added.
“We are proud to have delivered on our commitment and look forward to opportunities for future collaboration with this key customer,” said Juha Moisio, managing director at Robonic.