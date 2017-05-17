L3 Technologies‘ Wescam subsidiary has introduced a set of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance system kits designed for fixed- and rotary-wing platforms.
Matrix ISR kits consist of commercial off-the-shelf technologies built to support multiple aircraft ISR systems for defense and security missions, L3 said Tuesday.
Wescam President Mike Greenley said that the kits contain qualified subsystems intended to help operators convert and revert aircraft such as the UH-60 Black Hawk and C-130 cargo carrier into platforms that can support ISR operations.
Jeff Miller, president of L3′ sensor systems business, said the company has worked with customers in efforts to help them develop custom ISR systems.
The company will demonstrate its Matrix ISR kits on UH-60 and C-130 platforms at the four-day Special Operations Forces Industry Conference that kicked off Monday in Tampa, Florida.
L3 Subsidiary Unveils ISR Kits for Fixed- and Rotary-Wing Aircraft
L3 Technologies‘ Wescam subsidiary has introduced a set of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance system kits designed for fixed- and rotary-wing platforms.
Matrix ISR kits consist of commercial off-the-shelf technologies built to support multiple aircraft ISR systems for defense and security missions, L3 said Tuesday.
Wescam President Mike Greenley said that the kits contain qualified subsystems intended to help operators convert and revert aircraft such as the UH-60 Black Hawk and C-130 cargo carrier into platforms that can support ISR operations.
Jeff Miller, president of L3′ sensor systems business, said the company has worked with customers in efforts to help them develop custom ISR systems.
The company will demonstrate its Matrix ISR kits on UH-60 and C-130 platforms at the four-day Special Operations Forces Industry Conference that kicked off Monday in Tampa, Florida.