Leidos has received a $21.1 million contract modification from the U.S. Army to design, build, test and deliver an aircraft designed to help neutralize improvised-explosive devices.
The Defense Department said Thursday Leidos will provide one Saturn Arch configured aircraft to support ongoing operations, sustainment and the Integration Quick Reaction Capability program.
The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency launched the Saturn Arch program in 2010 to integrate intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance functions into an aircraft fitted with sensor technology to support IED removal operations.
NGA transferred Saturn Arch to the Army in 2014.
Contract work will occur in Bridgewater, Virginia through June 17, 2018.
The Army Contracting Command obligated $8,731,074 at the time of the award from the service branch’s fiscal 2016 “other” procurement funds.
Leidos to Deliver IED Removal Aircraft Under Army Contract Modification
