Leidos to Help Manage DTRA Meteorological Data Servers, Weather Prediction Service

Leidos has secured a potential five-year, $13 million contract from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency to provide operations and maintenance support for DTRA’s Meteorological Data Servers and Numerical Weather Prediction services.
DTRA awarded the contract, which contains one base year and four option years, through its Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction procurement vehicle, Leidos said Thursday.
The company will offer targeted research-and-development services to help the agency create and implement new strategies to manage environmental data intended for WMD atmospheric transport and dispersion models as well as chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives predictions.
Mike Chagnon, a group president at Leidos, said that the company plans to leverage its developmental research, meteorology, software engineering and software development experience to help maintain and update the DTRA’s operational systems and weather product applications.
