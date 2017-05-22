Leidos will hold industry days on June 13 and Aug. 15 in Centennial, Colorado, to discuss the National Science Foundation’s Antarctic Infrastructure Modernization for Science program with potential subcontractors.
AIMS is a multi-phase construction program composed of three design-build projects and one design-bid-build initiative, NSF said Thursday.
NSF said in a FedBizOpps notice posted Tuesday the three DB projects include the construction of core facilities, subcontractor staging facility and mobile garage as well as optional sub-projects such as lodging and vehicle equipment operations center.
The DBB project covers modernization and expansion work on station utilities.
Leidos has begun to solicit comments on a draft solicitation for a single-award contract to update the core infrastructure of McMurdo Station in Antarctica as part of the AIMS program.
The company plans to issue a formal solicitation in October and award the contract by March 2019.
Leidos serves as the prime contractor on the NSF-run U.S. Antarctic Program and delivers logistics services to USAP through the Antarctic Support Contract.
Leidos to Host Industry Days for NSF Antarctic Infrastructure Construction Program
Leidos will hold industry days on June 13 and Aug. 15 in Centennial, Colorado, to discuss the National Science Foundation’s Antarctic Infrastructure Modernization for Science program with potential subcontractors.
AIMS is a multi-phase construction program composed of three design-build projects and one design-bid-build initiative, NSF said Thursday.
NSF said in a FedBizOpps notice posted Tuesday the three DB projects include the construction of core facilities, subcontractor staging facility and mobile garage as well as optional sub-projects such as lodging and vehicle equipment operations center.
The DBB project covers modernization and expansion work on station utilities.
Leidos has begun to solicit comments on a draft solicitation for a single-award contract to update the core infrastructure of McMurdo Station in Antarctica as part of the AIMS program.
The company plans to issue a formal solicitation in October and award the contract by March 2019.
Leidos serves as the prime contractor on the NSF-run U.S. Antarctic Program and delivers logistics services to USAP through the Antarctic Support Contract.