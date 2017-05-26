Lockheed Gets Air Force Funds to Integrate Subsystem for Next 2 SBIRS Missile Warning Satellites

Lockheed Martin has secured a nearly $46 million contract modification from the U.S. Air Force to integrate an additional subsystem for the fifth and sixth Space Based Infrared System geosynchronous missile warning satellites.
The Defense Department said Thursday Lockheed will also modify SBIRS GEO-5 and GEO-6 propulsion systems under the modification.
Lockheed’s space systems business will perform work at a company facility in Sunnyvale, California through July 31, 2022.
The Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center obligated $12.2 million at the time of award from fiscal 2017 space procurement funds.
The service branch awarded Lockheed a potential $1.86 billion contract in 2014 to complete the development of GEO-5 and GEO-6 satellites.
SBIRS builds on the Defense Support Program and works to provide missile early warning, missile defense, battlespace awareness and technical intelligence support to the defense and intelligence communities.
